Te Rōpū Marutau O Aotearoa Launches Refreshed Website With Exclusive Members-Only Features

To follow on from another successful Aotearoa Māori H&S Conference, Te Rōpū Marutau o Aotearoa (TRMA) is excited to announce the launch of our newly refreshed website, www.trma.co.nz. This update marks a significant enhancement in our digital presence and access to resources for our members, aimed at fostering the implementation of the Haumaru Tāngata framework across organisations in Aotearoa.

Key features of the updated website include:

Members-Only Section: This exclusive area offers members full access to the 2024 conference footage and resources designed to facilitate the integration of Haumaru Tāngata practices.

Priority Access to Tools and Resources: Members receive early access to new, innovative tools and comprehensive resources aimed at supporting the deployment of Haumaru Tāngata, enhancing both understanding and practical application in a culturally responsive way.

Archived Conference Materials: All visitors to the website can view last year's conference.

"Our website’s new features are designed to empower and equip our members with exclusive access to tools and insights that reinforce the importance of cultural responsiveness and safety in the workplace," said Jodhi Warwick-Ponga, Trustee, of Te Rōpū Marutau o Aotearoa.

"We are committed to continuously improving our support resources to foster a safer and more inclusive environment across all sectors."

Nau mai, haere mai! We invite all members and interested parties to explore the new website on May 1st and discover the rich content available. For further information or to become a member of Te Rōpū Marutau o Aotearoa, please visit www.trma.co.nz or contact Jodhi Warwick-Ponga, media@trma.co.nz

