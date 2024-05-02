Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Charge Laid Following Confier Grove Callout

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 7:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police is disappointed in an allegedly fictitious phone call, which sparked an emergency response in Conifer Grove last night.

There was a prompt response to an address on Cunningham Place before 9.30pm, after it was reported that a firearms incident had occurred.

There was no such incident.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says Police is incredibly frustrated over what occurred.

“We take any incident involving firearms or firearms violence incredibly seriously.

“Like our community, Police are concerned when these incidents occur, and we will continue to respond in an urgent manner.

“There are no other words for this callous behaviour and let this be a reminder that anyone identified making such calls could themselves be facing prosecution.”

Inspector Hunter says frontline staff were quickly on scene and it was established an incident had not occurred.

A 29-year-old woman will appear today in the Papakura District Court, charged with using a phone for fictitious purposes.

