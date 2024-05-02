Seasonal Climate Outlook: May - July
The Seasonal Climate Outlook for May - July is here.
Highlights:
- El Niño is expected to ease to ENSO neutral by the end of May
- However, global atmospheric patterns favour a continuation of higher than normal air pressure around New Zealand
- May is expected to feature rounds of chilly, southerly quarter winds before a transition to milder, westerly quarter winds from late in the month into June and July
- Rainfall events will likely occur irregularly
- Temperatures are about equally likely to be near average or above average in all regions. Despite this, a cold start to the three month period is expected in May followed by a possible trend toward milder conditions in June and July
