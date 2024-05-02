Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Seasonal Climate Outlook: May - July

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 7:50 am
Forecast: NIWA

The Seasonal Climate Outlook for May - July is here

Highlights:

- El Niño is expected to ease to ENSO neutral by the end of May

- However, global atmospheric patterns favour a continuation of higher than normal air pressure around New Zealand

- May is expected to feature rounds of chilly, southerly quarter winds before a transition to milder, westerly quarter winds from late in the month into June and July

- Rainfall events will likely occur irregularly

- Temperatures are about equally likely to be near average or above average in all regions. Despite this, a cold start to the three month period is expected in May followed by a possible trend toward milder conditions in June and July

A live stream broadcast will take place today from 11:00 am: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
