Fire Safety A Priority For Building Inspectors

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 8:00 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Photo left to right: Building Officer Nigel Smith, FENZ Advisor Community Readiness and Recovery Kurt Davison, and Building Officer Sven Rigarlsford, working together to install smoke detectors in homes around Hurunui.

A big priority for Hurunui District Council’s (HDC) building inspectors is for all residents to feel safe within their homes.

A significant step towards this is for all homes to have smoke detectors. 

As part of a pilot programme funded by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), HDC’s building inspectors can install smoke detectors in some homes when they are carrying out routine building inspection work, focussing on the district’s elderly, disadvantaged or vulnerable. 

HDC Manager of Building and Property Kerry Walsh said earlier this month the building team received some training on how to deliver a home fire safety visit, which means they are now able to install smoke detectors on behalf of FENZ. 

“Our main aim is to create a safe living environment for people in the Hurunui District,” said Walsh.

Installation is accompanied with some general home fire safety advice, and FENZ has provided home fire safety booklets with the alarms. The batteries have a general life span of 10 years. 

FENZ Advisor Community Readiness and Recovery Kurt Davison said it’s been fantastic to be able to partner up with HDC to get more smoke detectors into more homes.

“You are four times more likely to survive a house fire if you have working smoke detectors, so it is essential to have them in your home.”

Each smoke detector installed by HDC is registered with FENZ.

