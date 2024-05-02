Missing Fishermen In Taiharuru

A search effort will resume this morning in Taiharuru for two missing fishermen.

The men had been fishing from rocks yesterday, Wednesday 1 May, and were due home to family in Whangārei by 11pm.

Unfortunately, this time passed, and Police were subsequently notified they were missing just before midnight.

At this stage the last known contact with these two men was at approximately 4pm on Wednesday.

Police attended the area they were last known to be after the emergency call was made.

Their vehicle, along with some personal belongings on the beach area, were located.

Several additional resources were called upon to assist search efforts.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, deployed from Auckland overnight and arrived after 3am to conduct aerial searches of the shoreline.

Coastguard Tutukaka also deployed to conduct shoreline searches. Six volunteers onboard conducted searches between Taiharuru Bay and Awahoa Bay, along with an area north of McGregors Bay.

The search effort was stood down before 5am, with Police Search and Rescue to resume searching efforts in daylight conditions today.

Family and friends of the men are understandably concerned, and we are keeping them updated on progress.

Anyone who might have seen these two men fishing yesterday evening, or have information that will assist our efforts is asked to contact Police.

You can contact 105 quoting the file number 240502/6352.

Police will continue to provide updates as these become available.

