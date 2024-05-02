Appeal For Witnesses Following Firearms Incident In Newtown, Wellington

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police are appealing for information in relation to a firearms incident near the Wellington Hospital.

At 5:07pm yesterday evening, an altercation outside a motor lodge opposite the entrance of the hospital on Riddiford Street took place where a person was threatened with a machete by the driver of a white Ford Ranger.

The person threatened retrieved a firearm from nearby and along with an associate got into a grey Mitsubishi Colt driving into the hospital carpark opposite the emergency department entrance.

They then drove the wrong way up the main vehicle exit stopping outside the main hospital entrance at 5.16pm where the Ford Ranger was now parked.

A further confrontation occurred between the occupants of the two vehicles before a firearm was discharged towards the Ford Ranger.

Both vehicles and their occupants immediately left the area.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen the vehicles involved in the area.

The incident occurred in a very busy public place and a number of witnesses including hospital visitors and taxis were close by at the time.

Initial indications suggest those involved were known to each other and there is not an immediate threat to the wider public.

Those involved have not been located at this stage and Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

A scene guard is in place outside the motor lodge and there will be an increased Police presence in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

