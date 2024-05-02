State Highway 6, Hira - Road Reopened - Tasman
The road is now clear following a truck crash on State Highway 6 this morning.
We thank motorists for their patience.
Over the past 36 hours, Christopher Luxon has been doing his best to portray the centre-right’s plummeting poll numbers as a mark of virtue. Allegedly, the negative verdicts are the result of hard economic times, and of a government bravely set out on a perilous rescue mission...
New Zealand cannot sit back and see the collapse of our Fourth Estate, the director of Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, Sir Peter Gluckman, says in the foreword of a paper published today.
Thousands of workers attended public events in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch today to celebrate International Workers’ Day (May Day), but union representatives are urging caution and vigilance over the Government’s blatantly "anti-worker" agenda, which they say threatens decades of industrial progress in Aotearoa’s workplaces.
“Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act was brought in by the last National Government to protect Māori children. Repealing it is wrong, and this urgent Waitangi Tribunal interim report should help National wake up to the fact that ACT’s policy should not be government policy,” Willow-Jean Prime said.
Associate Health Minister David Seymour has announced Pharmac’s largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, fixing a $1.774 billion fiscal cliff. “Access to medicines is a crucial part of many Kiwis’ lives. We’ve committed to a budget allocation of $1.774 billion over four years so Kiwis are able to access the medicines they need to live a fulfilling life,” says Mr Seymour.
A delegation from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukraine’s unicameral legislative body) will arrive in New Zealand for a week-long guest of Parliament visit where they will attend engagements in Auckland, Wellington, Waikato, and the Manawatū.