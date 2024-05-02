Name Release: Tikipunga Fire

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a fire at a Tikipunga property on Monday 29 April.

He was 61-year-old Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known to friends and whānau as John Reuben, of Whangārei.

Police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing and we continue to support the whānau, dealing with the loss of their loved one in such tragic circumstances.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Thomas Street address at around 3.09am Monday.

The blaze was extinguished by Fire and Emergency NZ and Mr Reupena-Tuoro was located inside the property, but despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Our enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding this fire are continuing,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“We wish to thank the public for the information and assistance provided so far, however we would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information in relation to this incident.”

Whangārei Police have launched an online portal as part of its investigation and the public are being asked to upload any photos or video they may have of the incident, which occurred on Thomas St at around 3am on Monday.

Anyone with footage that could assist our investigation can upload it by going to https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

