Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release: Tikipunga Fire

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a fire at a Tikipunga property on Monday 29 April.

He was 61-year-old Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known to friends and whānau as John Reuben, of Whangārei.

Police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing and we continue to support the whānau, dealing with the loss of their loved one in such tragic circumstances.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, Northland CIB, says emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Thomas Street address at around 3.09am Monday.

The blaze was extinguished by Fire and Emergency NZ and Mr Reupena-Tuoro was located inside the property, but despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Our enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding this fire are continuing,” Detective Inspector Symonds says.

“We wish to thank the public for the information and assistance provided so far, however we would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area or who may have information in relation to this incident.”

Whangārei Police have launched an online portal as part of its investigation and the public are being asked to upload any photos or video they may have of the incident, which occurred on Thomas St at around 3am on Monday.

Anyone with footage that could assist our investigation can upload it by going to https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 