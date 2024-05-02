Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Operation Goes Swimmingly, Five Arrested

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Five members and associates of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club are facing methamphetamine charges, following a Police operation.

Search warrants were carried out on Wednesday morning targeting the alleged supply of methamphetamine by members and associates of the North Shore chapter of the gang.

Under Operation Salmon, seven warrants were carried out across Auckland and Northland, including the chapter’s headquarters in Wairau Valley.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander, from the National Organised Crime Group, says investigators were supported by tactical support staff this morning.

“Five men were located across these addresses and were arrested without incident this morning,” he says.

“As a result of our investigation under Operation Salmon, we have charged these men with possession of methamphetamine for supply.”

The investigation continues, and Detective Inspector Alexander says further arrests cannot be ruled out.

“Our investigators also located and seized several items of interest across all seven addresses.

“This includes a total of around $80,000 in cash, a small quantity of firearm ammunition and a quantity of cannabis.

“Unlawful activity being committed by organised criminal groups remains a key focus, especially given the harm it has on communities.”

The public will continue to see Police carrying out disruption and enforcement action, Detective Inspector Alexander says.

Five men – two aged 18, 25, 29 and 57 – are now before the North Shore District Court to face these charges.

