Arrests Made Following Rangitikei Robbery And Dishonest Offending

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Dave Fraser, Rangitikei Response Manager:

Three people have been arrested following recent dishonesty offending in the Rangitikei District, including burglaries, theft, and a robbery.

Over the last three days, Rangitikei Police conducted several search warrants at properties in Marton, arresting three people and recovering stolen property.

The search warrants related to investigations into several burglaries at addresses in Marton and Bulls, which occurred over the last half of last week.

A number of these were at residential addresses. However, in one robbery at a Bulls Dairy on Saturday 27 April, the offender assaulted the shop owner before stealing items. Police provided support to the owner following this incident.

This type of crime is not common in the Rangitikei District, and we understand the community has been on edge as a result.

Police have been putting in long hours to identify, locate and apprehend those involved and we will continue to work hard to keep those in our community, and their belongings, safe.

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Marton District Court on Wednesday 8 May. He faces a number of charges, including assault with intent to rob, and assault with intent to injure.

Charges are being considered for two men aged 21 and 35.

We ask that the community continue to report any suspicious activity in the area, as any piece of information no matter how small you think it may be can assist in our investigations.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful activity contact Police immediately via 111, or on 105 if it’s after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

