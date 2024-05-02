Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Newtown

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police have arrested one person following an altercation where a firearm was discharged on Riddiford Street last night near Wellington Hospital.

The 40-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to allegedly threatening the other person involved with a machete.

The Ford Ranger has also been recovered and is being forensically examined.

“This type of behaviour is not something Police expect or tolerate, especially near a hospital where people are vulnerable and should feel safe,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate the second person involved in the incident.

A scene examination outside the motor lodge where the altercation began is due to be completed today and Police remain interested in hearing from anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have seen the vehicles involved in the area.

The man in custody is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with Possession of an offensive weapon. 

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 