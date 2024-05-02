Arrest Following Firearms Incident, Newtown

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police have arrested one person following an altercation where a firearm was discharged on Riddiford Street last night near Wellington Hospital.

The 40-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to allegedly threatening the other person involved with a machete.

The Ford Ranger has also been recovered and is being forensically examined.

“This type of behaviour is not something Police expect or tolerate, especially near a hospital where people are vulnerable and should feel safe,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate the second person involved in the incident.

A scene examination outside the motor lodge where the altercation began is due to be completed today and Police remain interested in hearing from anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have seen the vehicles involved in the area.

The man in custody is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with Possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos, can call 105 or make a report online via 105.police.govt.nz.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

