Police Appealing For Information Following Invercargill Boy Racer Activity

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to acting Senior Sergeant Blair Shirley, Southland Road Policing Manager:

Police are urging members of the public to report boy racer activity, as we work to disrupt the behaviour in our community.

Police responded to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Mill Road North around 11:30pm on Saturday, following reports of boy racer activity where a group of around 50 vehicles had gathered.

Prior to Police arriving, the group shifted to Lorne Dacre Road, where two people were injured after a vehicle - believed to be deliberately skidding - crashed into bystanders around 11:50pm.

One person suffered lower-body injuries and was transported to hospital by people at the scene. 

The group dispersed as Police arrived, but the vehicle involved was impounded and the driver spoken to. 

Police understand the community’s frustration around these incidents and we are working hard to identify and locate those involved. However Police need your help, if you see activity or have information that may assist, please contact us.

This offending occurs too often, and this incident is a good example of the risk this behaviour puts on the lives of not only the people involved but bystanders and the community. 

Police will continue our work to disrupt this activity and identify those involved. If you choose to put your, your passengers, and bystanders lives at risk by engaging in this activity, Police will work hard to identify and stop you in your tracks.

If you have any footage, or information that may be able to assist Police in identifying those involved in this activity please contact Police via 111 if its happening now or 105 if its after the fact.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

