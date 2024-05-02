Urgent Need For Funds Forces Sale Of Iconic Kombi

Recently, the not-for-profit launched an appeal to raise funds to safeguard their environmental education programmes for students across Aotearoa. With these free programmes for schools in marginalised communities currently at risk, the auction of the Kombi will help fundraise some of the urgently needed $150,000 to keep them running beyond Term 2, 2024.

The 1974 VW Kombi – nicknamed ‘Belle’ after the lead character in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ – has been with the organisation since 2017. The distinctive VW was originally chosen for its nostalgic link to the charity’s long-standing history and has been used as a promotional vehicle for events, an experiential tour of Aotearoa, as well as to transport field researchers around the country to conduct the organisation’s 2019 National Litter Audit.

Belle was going to be professionally electrified to help the charity ‘walk the talk’ – to bring environmental education to tamariki across Aotearoa in a vintage e-powered vehicle. However, with funds desperately needed for their school programming, the charity has made the difficult decision to abandon these plans and sell Belle.

The Kombi has an 1800cc motor, is equipped with roof racks, tow bar, and a canopy, and comes with a range of extras. First registered in New Zealand in 1980, the vehicle was an import from South Africa. The Kombi has been assessed by the specialist V-Dub Shoppe (Ngāruawāhia) and needs some minor work to become fully roadworthy, but is otherwise in good condition. Belle would benefit from finding a home with a VW enthusiast to restore her to tip-top condition.

"We're sad to see Belle go, she's been an amazing part of our team over the years," says Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson.

"However, we urgently need funds to ensure we can continue to provide environmental education free of charge to all children, and so we can continue to do our important work of shaping the next generation of Tidy Kiwis.

"We hope Belle's next owner has as much joy travelling this beautiful country of ours as we did."

The auction can be found on TradeMe here, and runs until Thursday 9 May at 1:30pm.

Belle, the Keep New Zealand Beautiful 1974 VW Kombi.

