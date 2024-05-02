Waikato Police To Commence Further Searches For Missing Fisherman

Attributed to Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander.

Waikato Police will undertake further searches for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Raglan, Tuesday 23 April.

This weekend Waikato Police plan to undertake further aerial searches in the area using a fixed wing aircraft – along the coastline from Port Waikato to south of Raglan.

This follows searches over the past week including use of the Police National Dive Squad, Coastguard, and Navy.

On Tuesday 23 April, the man was fishing alone when about 10am he made a call over Maritime Radio, stating he was having a medical event. A short time later he activated his emergency locator beacon.

The emergency beacon was activated at a location 8 nautical miles west off the coast of Raglan.

The missing man’s 6 metre personal vessel was subsequently located anchored up by Coastguard and brought back to shore.

An initial search was conducted by air and sea but there were no signs of the man.

Police have maintained contact with the man’s family and are updating them on the search.

