Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Police To Commence Further Searches For Missing Fisherman

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander.

Waikato Police will undertake further searches for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Raglan, Tuesday 23 April.

This weekend Waikato Police plan to undertake further aerial searches in the area using a fixed wing aircraft – along the coastline from Port Waikato to south of Raglan.

This follows searches over the past week including use of the Police National Dive Squad, Coastguard, and Navy.

On Tuesday 23 April, the man was fishing alone when about 10am he made a call over Maritime Radio, stating he was having a medical event. A short time later he activated his emergency locator beacon.

The emergency beacon was activated at a location 8 nautical miles west off the coast of Raglan.

The missing man’s 6 metre personal vessel was subsequently located anchored up by Coastguard and brought back to shore.

An initial search was conducted by air and sea but there were no signs of the man.

Police have maintained contact with the man’s family and are updating them on the search.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 