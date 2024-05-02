Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Matua Road / State Highway 16 Intersection To Close

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The Matua Road and SH16 intersection in Kumeū will close from Monday 6 May due to safety concerns.

Construction on Stage 1 of the SH16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku safety improvements project is continuing throughout 2024, but there will no longer be access into or out of Matua Road from SH16.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advises the closure is to ensure commuter safety and enable utility works to progress at the entrance to Matua Road.

The closure will remain in place until project completion in late 2025.

The detour route, via Tapu Road, is clearly marked. Road users are asked to please follow the signs and allow extra time for their journey. See map attached.

During the works the road will be closed to through-traffic only between:

  • 212 Matua Road and SH16
  • 2 McIndoe Road and Matua Road
  • Matua Road to the end of Meryl Avenue.

Residents will have access to their properties at all times.

NZTA thanks road users for their understanding and patience whilst we work to improve safety and efficiency for SH16 road users between Brigham Creek and Waimauku.

We’ll be working with other contractors delivering works in the area, including Auckland Transport, during this period.

