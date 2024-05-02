Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PSA Challenges The Government To Settle Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 5:06 pm
Press Release: PSA

The PSA is calling on the Government to settle the care and support workers’ pay equity claim, which has been unresolved for two years and is awaiting government funding.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today said the "Government remains committed to pay equity" while announcing a proposal to disestablish the Pay Equity Taskforce within Te Kawa Mataaho, Public Service Commission.

PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies says, "If this Government is serious about pay equity, it could start by settling the long-standing pay equity claim for our 65,000 lowest paid frontline care and support workers. We want to settle this claim with the Government urgently."

The proposal to disestablish the taskforce would result in the loss of six specialist pay equity roles, Davies said.

"The Taskforce employs experts in pay equity and has developed important frameworks to support the settlement of pay equity claims," Davies said.

"Today’s news is a backwards step, There is still so much more work that needs to be done to ensure women in New Zealand are paid what they are worth,.

"We hope the Finance Minister will stand by her words today and the Government will not wash its hands of its responsibilities to New Zealand women but instead work with us to settle pay equity claims," Davies said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 