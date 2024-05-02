PSA Challenges The Government To Settle Pay Equity For Care And Support Workers

The PSA is calling on the Government to settle the care and support workers’ pay equity claim, which has been unresolved for two years and is awaiting government funding.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today said the "Government remains committed to pay equity" while announcing a proposal to disestablish the Pay Equity Taskforce within Te Kawa Mataaho, Public Service Commission.

PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies says, "If this Government is serious about pay equity, it could start by settling the long-standing pay equity claim for our 65,000 lowest paid frontline care and support workers. We want to settle this claim with the Government urgently."

The proposal to disestablish the taskforce would result in the loss of six specialist pay equity roles, Davies said.

"The Taskforce employs experts in pay equity and has developed important frameworks to support the settlement of pay equity claims," Davies said.

"Today’s news is a backwards step, There is still so much more work that needs to be done to ensure women in New Zealand are paid what they are worth,.

"We hope the Finance Minister will stand by her words today and the Government will not wash its hands of its responsibilities to New Zealand women but instead work with us to settle pay equity claims," Davies said.

