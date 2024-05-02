NZCTU Calls On Govt To Reverse Disestablishment Of Pay Equity Taskforce

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges is calling on the Government to reverse their decision to disestablish the Pay Equity Taskforce team, as it will result in gender and ethnic pay disparities persisting as pay equity claims go unaddressed.

“We are deeply concerned by the disestablishment of the Pay Equity Taskforce. It sends a message that the government is washing its hands of responsibility for ensuring that working women aren’t being discriminated against in their pay,” said Ansell-Bridges.

“It is shocking and totally unacceptable that the Government is essentially saying that there is no role for government in resolving pay equity claims and getting rid of discriminatory gender pay gaps.

“We must ensure that all communities are free from discrimination, paid fairly and have good incomes. That means addressing pay equity claims as a matter of urgency.

“The Taskforce was already understaffed, and claims were already taking too long. This decision will greatly compound the problem and undermine the progress toward pay equity in the public sector.

“This decision is reckless and isclearly part of the Government’s widespread public service cuts, which are undermining essential services in order to pay for tax cuts for landlords and the most wealthy.

“The Taskforce is still needed. There are numerous claims still unresolved, and all resolved claims still need to be reviewed regularly, which means there must be a continued role for government.

“Everyone deserves good work that pays well, and that means we must not tolerate anyone being paid less because they work in industries that have been historically undervalued by virtue of being female dominated.

“This is another attack on working people from this Government, which has shown no regard for workers’ rights. They must reverse these changes and uphold the principle of fair pay for all people,” said Ansell-Bridges.

© Scoop Media