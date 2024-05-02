Update: Missing Fishermen In Taiharuru

Two fishermen remain missing, despite ongoing search efforts near Taiharuru.

The two men were reported missing just before midnight on Wednesday, 1 May, after fishing near rocks earlier in the day.

Today, search efforts have continued with support from a variety of resource.

Police Search and Rescue along with LandSAR volunteers have been searching along coastline throughout the day.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, also conducted a further aerial search in daylight this morning.

We have also been supported by Coastguard Tutukaka, both in the initial response overnight and today.

The Coastguard’s Circa Rescue vessel and Northland Coastguard Air Patrol have also been aiding the search

Volunteers from Coastguard have been conducting searches of the shoreline area from the water.

Despite these ongoing efforts, both fishermen remain unaccounted for, and search efforts will continue.

We would like to acknowledge the ongoing support from our partners in this operation.

We will continue to assess the situation moving forward and call on assistance from additional resources and agencies as appropriate.

Police are also keeping in contact with the men’s families to provide them with updates and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

