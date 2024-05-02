Te Huia Train Service Must Stop Stealing From Motorists’ Pockets

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to end the rort that sees millions of dollars funnelled away from motorists into the inefficient and expensive Te Huia Train Service.

A recent review of the train service between Auckland and Hamilton reveals that it has budgeted a $5.45 million contribution from the NZTA for the current financial year. Roughly 90% of NZTA’s Land Transport Fund comes from fuel, registration and road-user charges.

The Minister of Transport recently said that subsides equate to approximately $90 per passenger for each leg of the journey, or $180 per return trip.

Commenting on the review, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Motorists should not be forced to continue subsidising this unprofitable service, for which they derive minimal or no benefit at all. Essentially, motorists are subsidising the lifestyle choices of a small number of Hamiltonians – this has to stop.

“There is no clearer sign that this is a complete waste of money than the fact that it would be cheaper to pay for the fuel of every single passenger to drive alone each day instead.

“Transport decisions must be made with value for money and efficiency front of mind, not from an ill-informed and ideological hatred of cars.”

