Warrant On Waiheke: Four Connected To Mongols Arrested

An early morning trip to Waiheke Island has seen Police ferrying back a group that had warrants for their arrest and were breaching bail.

Amongst the group is a man wanted to arrest over a violent kidnapping in Beach Haven on 2 April.

The search warrant began at 4.30am as Police descended on an Oneroa address on the island.

Detective Sergeant Ray Fa’aofo, from Waitematā’s Offender Prevention Team – Investigations, says the address was housing people connected to the Mongols gang.

“Police quickly took four people into custody without incident at the address.

“Amongst those we located was the 25-year-old, who was wanted to arrest over the earlier kidnapping.”

This man has been the subject of ongoing Police appeals alongside countless enquiries by the investigation team.

Detective Sergeant Fa’aofo says the man will appearing in court to face serious charges he was sought on:

- Kidnapping

- Commission of a crime with a firearm

- Committing burglary with a firearm

- Wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man will also face a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition, after he was found in possession of a loaded shotgun this morning.

He is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court later today by way of AVL.

The early morning search warrant had assistance from other specialist Police groups including Operation Cobalt staff, Armed Offenders Squad, Eagle, Auckland Police Maritime Unit and staff from Waiheke Island.

“At the address we arrested three other people that are connected to the Mongols gang,” Detective Sergeant Fa’aofo says.

Two men, aged 30, will be appearing later today in both the North Shore and Auckland District Courts as they were wanted on breach of bail charges.

A 46-year-old woman has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact over the kidnapping, and breach of bail. She will also be facing ammunition charges and will be appearing in the North Shore District Court later today by way of AVL.

“This group may have had weekend plans, but this morning’s warrant has changed that and instead their trip is to face their matters in court,” Detective Sergeant Fa’aofo says.

“Our team has been working for countless hours in recent weeks to locate the man sought over the kidnapping incident.

“It is pleasing we have now located all of those that we allege were involved in that violent incident.”

The investigation team acknowledges the ongoing support from the public during this operation, Detective Sergeant Fa’aofo says.

“Our focus remains on targeting those people who think it’s okay to engage in this gang violence and inflict it against the community.

“We will continue to take enforcement action and hold them accountable.”

