Road closed – Queens Drive, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Queens Drive in Lower Hutt, reported at around 7.30am

Indications are that one person has been injured.

Diversions are in place at Kings Crescent and Waterloo Road, please avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services attend.

