Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information, Road Rage Incident Paraparaumu Beach

Saturday, 4 May 2024, 1:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a road rage incident in Paraparaumu Beach wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

On Thursday 2 May at around 6:30am, a male reportedly got out of his vehicle on Marine Parade and threatened another motorist.

Police understand two pedestrians observed the interaction, and a driver of a white ute had to take action to avoid a collision with the offending driver.

We would like to speak with the two pedestrians and ute driver to gather further information to assist our enquiries.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240502/6647.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 