Appeal For Information, Road Rage Incident Paraparaumu Beach

Police investigating a road rage incident in Paraparaumu Beach wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

On Thursday 2 May at around 6:30am, a male reportedly got out of his vehicle on Marine Parade and threatened another motorist.

Police understand two pedestrians observed the interaction, and a driver of a white ute had to take action to avoid a collision with the offending driver.

We would like to speak with the two pedestrians and ute driver to gather further information to assist our enquiries.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240502/6647.

