Arrest And Charges Laid, Taumarunui

Taumarunui Police have removed guns, drugs and cash from the hands of a gang associate after executing a search warrant.

Supported by out-of-town colleagues, Taumarunui Police last week (22 – 26 April) located 2.4kg of cannabis, 10 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, stolen property at the address, along with $7,000 in cash.

Senior Sergeant Grant Alabaster says the warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation by local Police.

“This operation was designed to disrupt one of the sources of illicit drugs in our community. It was concerning to locate weapons during this search, and our community is safer for them being seized.”

A 53-year-old Taumarunui man has been arrested and faces charges of possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. Further charges are being considered.

He is due to reappear in the Taumarunui District Court on Thursday 16 May.

Police urge anyone with information about illegal behaviour to report it via 105. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

