Name Release: Workplace Death, Ongaonga

Police can now name the man who died in a workplace incident in Ongaonga, Hawke’s Bay on Monday 29 April.

He was 62-year-old Michael Gabor Horvath, from Ongaonga.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends in this difficult time.

WorkSafe have been notified.

