Appeal For Information, Mount Maunganui Assault

Saturday, 4 May 2024, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed and / or filmed the assault at Bayfair Shopping Centre at 4:40pm yesterday, Friday 3 May.

A 16-year-old female has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to reappear in Tauranga District Court next week.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police acknowledge that this incident will have been unsettling and traumatic for staff and shoppers. They are being offered support and we appreciate the assistance they have provided.

This was a busy time of day at the shopping complex and we know that many people may have video recordings showing the assault and / or the offender.

If you have a recording or any other information which has not yet been shared with Police, please get in touch via 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz [1], clicking “Update Report” and referencing file number 240503/3012.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

