Update – Fatal Incident, Ōtaki

Acting Area Commander Inspector Clifford Brown, Central District Commander:

A passenger in the ute that crashed in Ōtaki last week has died in Wellington Hospital yesterday, Friday 3 May.

The passenger was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition following the crash and has subsequently died from injuries sustained in the crash.

A third passenger in the ute remains in hospital in serious condition.

Two people who were in the car that was hit also remain in Wellington Hospital as they recover.

Police extend our condolences to family and friends of all involved in this tragic incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police appreciate the information provided to the investigation team to date. This has proven valuable in understanding the sequence of events that led to this tragic event.

If you have information about the events of Friday 26 April and have not yet spoken to Police, please get in touch via 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and reference file number 240427/9204.

In particular, anyone who saw a blue Ford Courier ute, registration WS3093, travelling on State Highway 1 between Levin and Paraparaumu that night between 10pm and 11:05pm is urged to contact Police, if they have not already done so.

