Update - Incident In Timaru
Residents of Coonoor Street, Timaru may notice an increased Police presence in the area while investigators complete a scene examination following an incident yesterday.
At 5.20pm on Saturday 4 May Police responded to reports that a person had been seriously injured at a residence on Coonoor Street.
One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.
Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, however Police believe that it has been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk for the wider community.