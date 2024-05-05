Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - Incident In Timaru

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Residents of Coonoor Street, Timaru may notice an increased Police presence in the area while investigators complete a scene examination following an incident yesterday.

At 5.20pm on Saturday 4 May Police responded to reports that a person had been seriously injured at a residence on Coonoor Street.

One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, however Police believe that it has been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk for the wider community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 