Update - Incident In Timaru

Residents of Coonoor Street, Timaru may notice an increased Police presence in the area while investigators complete a scene examination following an incident yesterday.

At 5.20pm on Saturday 4 May Police responded to reports that a person had been seriously injured at a residence on Coonoor Street.

One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident, however Police believe that it has been a targeted incident and there is no ongoing safety risk for the wider community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

