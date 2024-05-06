Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Launched, Ponsonby

Monday, 6 May 2024, 7:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man in Ponsonby on Sunday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Auckland City CIB, says emergency services responded to reports of a firearm being discharged outside an address on Ponsonby Road around 10.18pm last night.

“Upon arrival, a man was located deceased.

“Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says the community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Ponsonby area today.

“Road closures are currently in place on Ponsonby Road between Franklin and Richmond Roads and Police are assisting with traffic management.

“A scene guard has also been established and will remain in place today while our enquiries continue,” he says.

Enquiries to locate the person believed to be responsible remain ongoing.

“Police have been in the area overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“While at this stage, no arrests have been made, Police are following lines of enquiry.”

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who have not yet spoken to us to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240506/9353.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

