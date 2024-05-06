Police Seeking Person Of Interest In Relation To Ponsonby Homicide

Police investigating the death of a man in Ponsonby on Sunday evening are releasing a photo of the offender.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says Police are this afternoon releasing an image of a man sought in connection with an incident on Ponsonby Road last night.

The investigation team are continuing to build a picture of the events and Police can advise of what is known so far.

“Earlier on Sunday evening, this man tried to enter a bar on Ponsonby Road, however was denied entry as it was closing,” Detective Inspector Barry says.

“He was seen lingering on Ponsonby Road towards the Richmond Road end.”

Around 10.15pm, a group of four people, including the victim, exited a parked car on Ponsonby Road and walked in the man’s direction.

Enquiries so far indicate multiple shots were discharged.

“Police have now identified the man as the offender and are urgently seeking information from the public to assist us with identifying him,” Detective Inspector Barry says.

“The man is described as being of large build, with dark hair and facial hair, and a large tattoo on his forearm.

“We are now appealing for assistance from the public to identify him.”

The man was then seen to be walking south on Ponsonby Road, in the direction of Richmond Road, following the incident.

Detective Inspector Barry says this man is considered dangerous, and the public should not approach him.

“If you see him, please phone 111 immediately,” Detective Inspector Barry says.

“We would also like to remind anyone who may be assisting in concealing the man’s whereabouts could also find themselves being prosecuted.”

Detective Inspector Barry says Police are aware of the concern the community will be feeling in relation to this incident.

“Any type of incident involving a firearm is extremely concerning. We know that there is unease in the community, particularly as Police have not yet made an arrest.

“However, we would like to reassure Ponsonby residents, and thee wider community, that a dedicated Police team are working diligently to hold the person involved to account.

Police are aware of some speculation surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

“Speculation will not assist our investigation and the team’s priority is to locate the offender as soon as possible.

“You can be certain we will piece together why this shocking incident occurred.”

A scene guard remains in place on Ponsonby Road, however this is likely to be stood down early this afternoon.

A Police presence remains in the area, and we again urge anyone who feel unsafe at all, or who sees anything suspicious, to contact Police immediately.

Any information or relevant detail that may assist us with our investigation is important and we urge you to contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240506/9353.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

