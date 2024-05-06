Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Make Quick Arrests After Theft In Dunedin

Monday, 6 May 2024, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond:

Three people have been arrested following a theft at Shag Point, Palmerston, yesterday morning.

At around 9.45am, Police received a report of a bus being broken into, along with at least a dozen wallets and bags stolen, many of which had passports inside.

The total amount of property stolen has been estimated to be around $30,000.

CCTV footage from the bus assisted Police in identifying two suspects from Christchurch, who had failed to return a rented van.

With live GPS tracking, Timaru Police were able to locate the van and arrest the three occupants around 40 minutes after the theft was reported.

Two men aged 28 and 34, and a 26-year-old woman appeared in Timaru District Court today, facing a range of charges including unlawfully taking a motor-vehicle, theft, and wilful damage.

They are due to reappear in Timaru District Court on 21 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 