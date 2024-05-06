Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Double-dipping MP Jamie Arbuckle Taking Ratepayers For A Ride

Monday, 6 May 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

NZ First MP Jamie Arbuckle should do the honourable thing and either resign his seat as a Marlborough councillor, or stop ‘double dipping’ in taking two salaries to be an elected representative.

Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said; “Being an MP is more than a full-time job. That’s why councillors nearly always stand down when they stand for Parliament.

“Having two jobs is one thing, but who does this MP think he is pocketing both salaries at the same time while the families who pay his wages are struggling through a cost-of-living crisis?

“MPs are paid handsomely to represent their community. Getting another job to do the same thing and taking both sets of cash is exactly the sort of double-dip rort Winston Peters would normally call out.”

