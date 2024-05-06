Opening Ceremony To Celebrate New Playground In Luggate

Little ones in Luggate and their families are about to welcome a new and improved place to play as the highly anticipated Hopkins Street Playground opens this weekend.

In news that’s bringing cheer to children around the township, the space located next to Whare Mahana Luggate Memorial Centre introduces plenty of features to delight kids of all ages, from a climbing structure and swings to a new double flying fox.

To celebrate, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Luggate Community Association will be hosting an official opening at the playground, running from 11.00am to 1.00pm on Sunday 12 May.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Ken Bailey extended an invite to the community, saying the ceremony was a fitting way to celebrate the return of a dedicated place of play for kids in Luggate.

“We’ll be hosting a few speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony before we fire up a free BBQ and then hand things over to the kids – by letting them get stuck into all the new equipment,” said Mr Bailey.

QLDC Parks Officer Diana Manson added she was thrilled for the township’s young families, noting community support and feedback had played a significant role in ensuring the new Hopkins Street Playground would meet the needs of residents and visitors for years to come.

“I’d like to share my thanks to Luggate’s residents and the wider Upper Clutha for their patience while we worked to build the play space, and for their invaluable input to help shape this space and what will once again be a cornerstone of the community,” said Ms Manson.

QLDC would also like to acknowledge work undertaken by Plot Landscape Architecture and Green By Nature for helping make the playground's designs a reality.

