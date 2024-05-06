Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ponsonby Homicide: Cordons Lifted, Online Portal Launched

Monday, 6 May 2024, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The homicide investigation into the fatal shooting in Ponsonby on Sunday night is continuing to develop.

This afternoon, Police have launched an online portal as part of an ongoing appeal for footage of the events that took place on Ponsonby Road yesterday evening.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says Police are committed to identifying the person involved and holding them to account.

“Ponsonby Road has now reopened to traffic this afternoon, and cordons have been lifted.

“We thank the public and local businesses for their patience while Police worked at the scene.”

Detective Inspector Barry says Police are working through information received this morning in relation to this investigation.

“We still need the community’s support as part of the investigation to identify the man sought by Police.

“We also know there may be more people in the community who witnessed or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of what occurred last night.”

Police have set up a secure portal which people can upload any images and footage.

This can be accessed by going to http://hurley.nc3.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 240506/9353.

