Open Fire Season Declared For Whole Of Canterbury

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 8:07 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Canterbury District will move from a mix of restricted and prohibited fire seasons to an open fire season from 8am Tuesday 7 May, until further notice.

This change applies to the Canterbury plains, Banks Peninsula, Canterbury foothills and coast and Canterbury hill and high country. Department of Conservation land will return to a restricted season, the all-year round default setting.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Announcing the change, District Manager Dave Stackhouse says while the fire risk will continue to decrease as conditions continue to cool, people should still make sure any outdoor fire they light is well controlled and safe.

"Only burn on calm days and be mindful of smoke drifting across neighbouring properties and roadways," he says.

"Burn no more than two small sized burn piles at any time and make sure these have a 10-metre clearance from any combustibles like trees, shelterbelts and structures.

"Create a five-metre fire break around the fire of green grass or bare earth. You should have a water source nearby and monitor the fire.

"This is particularly important in the top of North Canterbury where conditions are dry from Cheviot through to Culverden," Dave Stackhouse says.

"If you need any advice about this, please head to checkitsalright.nz as this website has useful information about outdoor fire use and safety."

