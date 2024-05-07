Ponsonby Homicide: Police Seeking Hone Kay-Selwyn

Police are seeking Hone Kay-Selwyn in connection to the ongoing Ponsonby homicide investigation.

A warrant has now been issued for the 31-year-old’s arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

“We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“Anyone who sights him should contact Police immediately on 111.”

Detective Inspector Barry says the investigation has been progressing today.

“We know that the community have several questions about what has occurred in Ponsonby on Sunday evening and we can reassure you Police are working tirelessly to give the victim’s family answers and to put this man before the Court.

“We are reminding any associates of this man that anyone found to be aiding or assisting him to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Detective Inspector Barry would also like to thank those who have provided information to Police to assist us with identifying Kay-Selwyn.

“Police have received a number of calls with information to assist us with obtaining this warrant to arrest.

“We would like to extend our thanks to those who have provided information thus far and we now need your help to locate him.

“We continue to ask anyone who has information or footage of the incident to get in touch with us.”

Police have set up a dedicated portal, which can be accessed by going to http://hurley.nc3.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 240506/9353.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide details of the victim while next of kin notifications are still to be completed, however will look to do so in due course.

We will continue to provide updates proactively as and when we are in a position to do so.

