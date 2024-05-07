Commissioner On Bilateral Visits

Commissioner Andrew Coster

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is visiting China this week to engage in bilateral discussions on mutual areas of cooperation.

New Zealand Police maintains a successful cooperative relationship with Chinese law enforcement on areas of mutual interest which are focused on keeping New Zealanders safe.

These areas include Transnational Organised Crime, financial crime, illicit drugs and cyber-enabled crime.

We have an interest in cooperating with China due to the trade and people-to-people flows we share with China, and from which criminal activity can emanate. Both New Zealand and Chinese law enforcement have a mutual interest in disrupting this.

This visit, from 5-8 May, is a continuation of longstanding annual engagement under the joint Memorandum of Arrangement on Cooperation in Combatting Crime, which was signed in 2010.

