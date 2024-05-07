Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Commissioner On Bilateral Visits

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Commissioner Andrew Coster

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is visiting China this week to engage in bilateral discussions on mutual areas of cooperation.

New Zealand Police maintains a successful cooperative relationship with Chinese law enforcement on areas of mutual interest which are focused on keeping New Zealanders safe.

These areas include Transnational Organised Crime, financial crime, illicit drugs and cyber-enabled crime.

We have an interest in cooperating with China due to the trade and people-to-people flows we share with China, and from which criminal activity can emanate. Both New Zealand and Chinese law enforcement have a mutual interest in disrupting this.

This visit, from 5-8 May, is a continuation of longstanding annual engagement under the joint Memorandum of Arrangement on Cooperation in Combatting Crime, which was signed in 2010.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 