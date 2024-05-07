Amorangi: Leading Māori Governance Summit Returns

After its inaugural online success in 2022, Tapuwae Roa’s leading Māori in Governance Summit is set to return this July as a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual tickets available.

Recently renamed as Amorangi, the one-day summit will be held in person for the first time in Wellington as well as being live-streamed to online attendees.

"With almost 1,000 online registrations in its first year, our previous summit highlighted the rapidly growing need for tikanga-led, future-focused Māori leaders in Aotearoa," says Te Pūoho Kātene, Kaihautū of Tapuwae Roa.

"This year, we aim to raise that bar even higher and share the inspiring kōrero of our speakers ā tīnana with our first in-person event at Te Papa Tongarewa on 30 July."

The summit brings together a wide range of speakers from across the Māori governance sector including Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Chair, Whānau Ora), Jamie Tuuta (Chair, Sealord), Tania Simpson (Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge), Karen Vercoe (Te Pūmautanga o Te Arawa) and Chelsea Grootveld (Chair, JR McKenzie Trust), with more speakers to be announced, through a mix of TEDx style kōrero and interactive panels.

This year’s summit is a hybrid event with in-person registrations available now for $149 and e-registrations for $49. For the full speaker line-up, or to register, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz/summit/

ABOUT AMORANGI

Amorangi: National Māori in Governance Summit is a biennial event hosted by Tapuwae Roa which aims to grow and inspire the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focused Māori governors. The summit is proudly a by Māori, for Māori, kaupapa, presenting a vast selection of kōrero and whakaaro from across the Māori governance sector.

