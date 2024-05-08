Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ponsonby Homicide: Offender Located Deceased

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 9:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The man sought by Police in relation to the Ponsonby homicide investigation has been located deceased.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says Police making enquiries in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation were travelling to the Taupō region yesterday afternoon to locate the man sought.

"On the way, Police were notified of a man located deceased at a rural address in the Broadlands area.”

Detective Inspector Barry says the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"While a post-mortem examination is yet to be completed, it is believed the deceased is the man sought by Police in relation to the homicide investigation.”

Auckland City CIB will be working with our Bay of Plenty CIB counterparts as we work through this part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Barry says the wider Police investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.

"Our investigation team will continue to piece together the information received to date and we will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

“Police can confirm we are not currently seeking anyone else in regards to this investigation

"Police have notified the victim’s family of these developments, and we have been in touch with the family of the man sought."

Police would like to thank the public for the information received to date regarding the identity of the man sought.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 