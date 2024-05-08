Ponsonby Homicide: Offender Located Deceased

The man sought by Police in relation to the Ponsonby homicide investigation has been located deceased.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says Police making enquiries in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation were travelling to the Taupō region yesterday afternoon to locate the man sought.

"On the way, Police were notified of a man located deceased at a rural address in the Broadlands area.”

Detective Inspector Barry says the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"While a post-mortem examination is yet to be completed, it is believed the deceased is the man sought by Police in relation to the homicide investigation.”

Auckland City CIB will be working with our Bay of Plenty CIB counterparts as we work through this part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Barry says the wider Police investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.

"Our investigation team will continue to piece together the information received to date and we will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

“Police can confirm we are not currently seeking anyone else in regards to this investigation

"Police have notified the victim’s family of these developments, and we have been in touch with the family of the man sought."

Police would like to thank the public for the information received to date regarding the identity of the man sought.

