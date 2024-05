State Highway 1, Ōhau - Road Closed Til Later Today - Central

Diversions in place on State Highway 1 near Ōhau are likely to be in place until later this afternoon following a crash this morning.

The trailer of a fuel tanker rolled near Vista Road about 7:40am.

There were no reported injuries but the road is expected to be closed until 4-5pm today.

Diversions are in place for motorists at Vista Road and Muhunoa East/Bishops Road, and motorists are asked to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media