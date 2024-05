Ponsonby Homicide: Name Release

Attribute to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB.

Police are now in a position to release the name of the victim in the Ponsonby homicide investigation.

He was Robert Sidney Horne, 33, of Auckland.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Horne following this tragic incident.

The family of Mr Horne are understandably devastated at what has occurred and have requested privacy at this difficult time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media