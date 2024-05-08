Update - Incident In Timaru

A man has appeared in Timaru District Court today in
relation to an incident on Coonoor Road last
week.
Police were called to the property about 5:20pm
on Saturday to discover a person had been seriously
injured.
Officers last night arrested a 33-year-old
man, who is facing charges of wounding with intent to cause
grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a pistol,
assault with intent to rob, and threatening to
kill.
He is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday
14
May.
