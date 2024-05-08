Update - Incident In Timaru

A man has appeared in Timaru District Court today in relation to an incident on Coonoor Road last week.

Police were called to the property about 5:20pm on Saturday to discover a person had been seriously injured.

Officers last night arrested a 33-year-old man, who is facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a pistol, assault with intent to rob, and threatening to kill.

He is expected to reappear in court on Tuesday 14 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

