The Ideological Capture Of Gender Reaches An Inflection Point

New Zealand has lagged behind other countries in addressing long-held concerns surrounding gender-affirming care.

While the Ministry of Health’s delayed response to the damning UK Cass Report continues, vulnerable children are still being put on a path of irrevocable damage, says Katherine Chua, spokesperson for Inflection Point New Zealand.

“The Ministry of Health is clearly realising the extent to which it has been captured by transgender issues. The slow response to the Cass Report is compounded by the fact that Pharmac data shows that New Zealand children aged 12 to 17 were being prescribed puberty blockers at 10 times the rate as children in the UK. As the Cass Report notes 98 percent of children who start on blockers will go on to cross-sex hormone therapy, which can render them sterile,” Chua says.

“We are de-sexing our children like you would a pet,” she says.

Inflection Point New Zealand is a newly established group made up of concerned parents who believe middle New Zealand’s voice and objections to gender ideology has been ignored in favour of the “expertocracy” and often those so-called experts have little or no formal qualifications to merit their platforming by the media or indeed by health officials and politicians. Inflection Point New Zealand will explore a wide range of ideological issues of concern to Kiwis, not just issues around gender-affirming care.

While a multitude of mainly women have been actively fighting this cause for many years, finally the issue is now mainstreamed. For example, we are now seeing more men joining us in advocating for change. More people in general are prepared to put their head above the parapet, because of the growing awareness of Kiwi children at risk, says Chua.

Inflection Point New Zealand has gathered a list of national and international speakers to an event called “Unsilenced”, to be held in Wellington on Saturday 18 May at Tākina Events centre.

Among the speakers are Mia Hughes, who will be live-streamed to the event to speak about what she discovered when researching the WPATH files that her and renowned Journalist Michael Schellenberger ultimately leaked to the world. She will be joined by a diverse group of speakers, including researcher, writer and artist, Jennifer Bilek, from New York.

Attending eventgoers will hear from a young woman who has de-transitioned. “Her story is harrowing one and also a cautionary tale for our public policy makers and politicians. They will see first hand the emotional toll and destruction caused by this contagious phenomenon.”

Chua adds, “The whole idea of Unsilenced is to give comfort to those who previously have been reluctant to voice their concerns. One of the most interesting aspects of organising this event is that we also have Brian Tamaki speaking alongside prominent members of the ‘rainbow’ community.”

“The time has come to put philosophical differences aside and embrace all voices. The time for picking and choosing your allies in this matter is long gone.”

With past and present politicians set to attend, the event is sure to raise the tempo of the national debate.

“This is not an issue of left versus right, it is simply an issue of wrong versus right, support from all political persuasions gives us hope that we can unite New Zealand from all backgrounds to ensure we protect our children,” Chua says.

© Scoop Media

