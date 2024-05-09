Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Harrowing Duck Shooting Footage Prompts Calls For Immediate Shooting Ban

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: SAFE

Distressing new video footage from the opening day of this season's duck shooting has been obtained by SAFE, highlighting the brutal reality faced by Aotearoa’s ducks.

The video, taken on the morning of Saturday 4 May, captures a grievously wounded bird, shot by a hunter and unable to fly, struggling to escape as a hunter's dog persistently tries to retrieve it. Ultimately, the hunter picks up the bird and gruesomely spins the animal to break their neck.

SAFE Head of Investigations, Will Appelbe, says the footage confirms that countless birds are likely being shot and wounded every year.

"Every year, we see the consequences of duck shooting. Rescues are filled with birds that are maimed and left to suffer."

"This is not just an isolated incident; it's a widespread issue that demands immediate attention," says Appelbe.

International studies suggest that wounding rates during duck shooting can be as high as 40 percent.

Such injuries can lead to severe pain, distress, and often a prolonged death from starvation, dehydration, or infection if the birds are not recovered.

Notably, bird shooting has been prohibited in regions such as Western Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, and the Australian Capital Territory due to its inherent cruelty.

"We urge New Zealand to follow the lead of these Australian states and territories and put an end to bird shooting, thereby preventing the needless suffering of thousands of birds annually," says Appelbe.

"A ban on duck shooting is the only way to protect these incredible animals."

Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
