Update On The Death Of Hone Kay-Selwyn

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Chris Barry:

Police can advise a post mortem examination has been completed this afternoon, following the death of Hone Kay-Selwyn.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and is being referred to the Coroner.

Police continue to acknowledge the public’s ongoing support in the Ponsonby homicide investigation to-date.

The investigation team will continue to investigate that matter on behalf of the Coroner.

