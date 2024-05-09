Police Locate Wanted Woman
Police have located the 36-year-old woman from Mt Roskill who had a warrant to arrest.
Her three young children were located with her and are safe and well.
With hindsight, it was inevitable that (a) Hamas would agree to the ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar and that ( b) Israel would then immediately launch attacks on Rafah, regardless. We might have hoped the concessions made by Hamas would cause Israel to desist from slaughtering thousands more Palestinian civilians. (Reportedly, half of the population of Rafah are children). Yet once again, the world has underestimated the Israeli government’s appetite for acts of premeditated evil.
Greenpeace Aotearoa executive director Russel Norman says, 'The Fast-Track Bill is the most damaging piece of environmental legislation any Government has introduced in living memory. People are angry, and it’s time to march.'
Housing Minister Chris Bishop has accepted nine out of 10 alternative zoning recommendations in Wellington City Council’s proposed District Plan. This includes 15 minute walkable catchments around the city centre zone, reduced character protections, building heights, and making the Johnsonville Line a rapid transit service.
From today, members of the public can have their say on what Aotearoa New Zealand’s census could look like in the future. Stats NZ is exploring greater use of administrative data (data already collected by other government agencies) supplemented by survey information and bespoke solutions, to deliver the census from 2028 and beyond.
The Therapeutic Products Act (TPA) will be repealed this year so that a better regime can be put in place to provide New Zealanders safe and timely access to medicines, medical devices and health products, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announced today.
The March results are reported against forecasts based on the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update 2023 (HYEFU 2023), published on 20 December 2023 and the results for the same period for the previous year.