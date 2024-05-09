Homicide Investigation Launched Following Tikipunga Fire

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was discovered deceased following a house fire in Northland last month.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a Thomas Street address at around 3.09am 0n Monday 29 April.

Whangārei Police Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, 61, was located inside the Tikipunga property, but despite efforts from first responders he sadly died at the scene.

“Police enquiries have now established that this was an arson and subsequently, this is now being treated as a homicide investigation.”

Investigators are making steady progress with enquiries and have now spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who knows who started this fire, or saw anyone in the area that night between the hours of 1.30am through to 3.30am.

“We are also seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this person who was captured on CCTV in the Te Kura Kaupapa school at the rear of the property that was set alight.

“If you know who this person is, Police would like to speak with them.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says Police are urging people in the Tikipunga are to upload any photos or video they may have between the hours of 1.30am-3.30am on 29 April.

Anyone with footage that could assist our investigation can upload it by going to https://egret.nc3.govt.nz/

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information via our 105

phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240429/4766.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

