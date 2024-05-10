Restricted Fire Season Revoked For Coastal Waitaki

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season in coastal Waitaki from 8am Saturday 11 May, until further notice.

This means people in this zone no longer need to have a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency to light a fire outdoors.

Declaring the fire season change, Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says recent rain and cooler temperatures had reduced the fire risk.

"We now expect the fire risk to remain low throughout the rest of autumn and winter.

"While the risk has reduced, we still expect the public to take care when lighting fires and ensure they are well controlled and safe.

"Before lighting a fire, we recommend heading to www.checkitsalright.nz to make sure conditions are safe to do so. You can also find useful information about outdoor and rural fire safety on this site."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

