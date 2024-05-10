Spate Of Fleeing Drivers Lands 10 Arrests In Counties Manukau

It was a busy night for Police in Counties Manukau last night after 10 people were arrested within six hours for fleeing driver incidents.

At around 6.20pm, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling along Mount Wellington Highway and through to Ōtāhuhu.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Gaylene Rice says the vehicle failed to stop and the Police Air Support Unit was called in to provide commentary.

“Eagle maintained observations as the vehicle entered the Southern Motorway heading south.

“It has been driven at high speed and undertook heavy traffic before exiting at East Tamaki,” she says.

The vehicle was then abandoned on Huia Road, Papatoetoe where two occupants fled from the vehicle but were quickly taken into custody.

A 26-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and reckless driving.

A couple of hours later at around 10.40pm, Police in Manurewa observed a vehicle driving at high speed along Rowandale Road.

Within minutes of Eagle providing commentary on the vehicle, Police took three people into custody.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says Police then observed a Killer Beez member riding a motorcycle at high speed along Bairds Road, Ōtara at around 11.25pm.

“Police elected not to pursue and the Police Eagle helicopter took over monitoring the rider.

“He has driven to a Manurewa address where he was arrested without incident and his motorbike impounded.”

A 26-year-old man charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop will appear in Manukau District Court on 14 May.

Inspector Cook says less than an hour later, at around 12.20pm, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling along Pakuranga Road.

“The vehicle has continued driving through Pakuranga and into Auckland City where it was eventually spiked, with the assistance of Eagle overhead.

“Four youths, all aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody,” he says.

“Great teamwork and a coordinated approach has led to these people being apprehended quickly.

“Let this be a reminder that Police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

A 16-year-old will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

