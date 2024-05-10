UPDATE: SH1 Brynderwyns Detour Route Now Open Following Previous Closure

UPDATE 1:20 pm:

The breakdown has been cleared earlier than anticipated, and Paparoa Oakleigh Road is open to traffic in both directions.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and cooperation while contractors worked hard to reopen this critical detour route.

12:20 pm

Due to a breakdown on Paparoa Oakleigh Road, opposite Paparoa Station Road, Paparoa Oakleigh Road is now closed in both directions.

Variable message signs are in place and heavy trucks and HPMV’s must use State Highways 12 and 14 through Dargaville and on to Whangārei, while light vehicles can continue to use the Cove Road detour.

Temporary traffic management crews and vehicle recovery have been dispatched to the scene with a resolution expected to take up to three hours.

We ask people to please plan ahead and allow extra time to complete their journey using either Cove Road or SH12/SH14, or to consider delaying their journey.

