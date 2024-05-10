Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work Starts Soon On Amenity Reserve Land

Friday, 10 May 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Photo supplied

Remediation of contaminated reserve land starts at the end of the month.

The area of land is around Customhouse Street and the Waikanae Cut.

The grass area, and footpath around it, will not be accessible to the public for up to three months while the remediation work takes place. Information about alternative routes to take for pedestrians and cyclists will be released closer to the time.

This work is being done to meet both contamination standards under the BRANZ guidelines of managing asbestos-contaminated soil and public health standards under the guidance of a detailed remediation action plan.

The next phase will include the installation of the sculpture Hawaiki Tūranga to be put in place at the entrance to our harbour.

Hawaiki Tūranga was due for completion by now, however the project was paused after early earthworks found contaminants in the land.

Te Runanga o Tūranganui a Kiwa (TROTAK), Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust (RIT), Gisborne District Council and contractors have continued to work together in partnership to deliver the remediation plan.

Council Director Liveable Communities Michele Frey says the project team has developed a way forward that’s cost-effective and will also look in keeping with this important site.

“The team will build on the early work already done to complete this installation under the existing consent and Council budget.

“A landscape plan is also being prepared to support the mauri of the site as part of an innovative response to land contaminants.

“We look forward to delivering this important sculpture for our region,” says Ms Frey.

